Kerala

MSME Act to be amended

The State Cabinet that met here on Wednesday recommended to the Governor to promulgate an Ordinance for amendment of the Kerala MSME Facilitation Act 2019 to simplify the process of granting licence for new ventures. The proposed legislation seeks to provide all necessary clearances for MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) within a week while entrepreneurs will have a period of one year to complete all formalities. The Cabinet meeting approved the draft Bill. It also recommended the promulgation of an Ordinance to amend the Kerala Marine Fisheries Regulation Act, 1980, for protection and scientific management of marine fish stocks.

