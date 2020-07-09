KeralaMALAPPURAM 09 July 2020 22:27 IST
Comments
MSF stages read-aloud protest
Updated: 09 July 2020 22:27 IST
The Muslim Students Federation (MSF) launched a unique State level protest campaign here on Thursday by reading publicly aloud the lessons on democracy, secularism, and citizenship that were deleted from the CBSE textbooks.
The protesters condemned the Sangh Parivar for removing the lessons that encapsulated the nation’s secular ethos. MSF State president P.K. Navas inaugurated the campaign at Thalapara near Munniyoor.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Kerala
Read more...