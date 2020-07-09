Kerala

MSF stages read-aloud protest

The Muslim Students Federation (MSF) launched a unique State level protest campaign here on Thursday by reading publicly aloud the lessons on democracy, secularism, and citizenship that were deleted from the CBSE textbooks.

The protesters condemned the Sangh Parivar for removing the lessons that encapsulated the nation’s secular ethos. MSF State president P.K. Navas inaugurated the campaign at Thalapara near Munniyoor.

