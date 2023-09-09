MSF Senate member disqualified in Calicut varsity

September 09, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST

Kozhikode: The University of Calicut has disqualified K.P. Ameen Rashid, Muslim Students Federation (MSF) leader, from the Senate.

Mr. Rashid was elected as a member of the Senate recently from the students’ organisation constituency. According to sources, Mr. Rashid has been accused of forging documents to show that he is a regular college student. The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) had lodged a complaint with the Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar of the varsity highlighting it.

The SFI had alleged that Mr. Rashid had been working as a project assistant in Thachanattukara grama panchayat in Palakkad while he joined a private college as a B.A. student. An inquiry was held into the complaint, which was followed by hearings. Mr. Rashid was served the order disqualifying him on Friday ahead of the Senate meeting scheduled for September 12.

Meanwhile, sources close to the MSF leader refuted the allegations and said that Mr. Rashid was engaged in data collection by the panchayat on a temporary basis. The MSF is planning to put up a legal fight, they added.