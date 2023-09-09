HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

MSF Senate member disqualified in Calicut varsity

September 09, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Kozhikode: The University of Calicut has disqualified K.P. Ameen Rashid, Muslim Students Federation (MSF) leader, from the Senate.

Mr. Rashid was elected as a member of the Senate recently from the students’ organisation constituency. According to sources, Mr. Rashid has been accused of forging documents to show that he is a regular college student. The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) had lodged a complaint with the Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar of the varsity highlighting it.

The SFI had alleged that Mr. Rashid had been working as a project assistant in Thachanattukara grama panchayat in Palakkad while he joined a private college as a B.A. student. An inquiry was held into the complaint, which was followed by hearings. Mr. Rashid was served the order disqualifying him on Friday ahead of the Senate meeting scheduled for September 12.

Meanwhile, sources close to the MSF leader refuted the allegations and said that Mr. Rashid was engaged in data collection by the panchayat on a temporary basis. The MSF is planning to put up a legal fight, they added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.