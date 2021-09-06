MSF seeks justice for murder victim’s kin

The Muslim Students Federation (MSF) staged a protest here on Monday evening, demanding justice for the family of 21-year-old civil defence worker in Delhi, who had been abducted, raped, murdered and mutilated.

“It shows the nation’s state of mind. There is no condemnation or uproar or demand for justice over this brutal incident of August 27. It was shocking for humanity. In spite of all these days, the [victim’s] family has not got justice. The reason behind India shying away from discussing this brutal crime should be exposed,” said MSF State vice president Faris Pookottur.

He inaugurated the protest. MSF district president Kabeer Muthuparamba presided over the function.