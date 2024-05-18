MSF protests over Plus One seat shortage at meeting called by Minister

The Plus One higher secondary seat issue reared its head at a meeting of worker, youth, and women’s organisations convened by Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty in connection with school reopening here on Saturday.

It was the Muslim Students’ Federation (MSF) that raised the issue of shortage of Plus One seats in Malabar at the meeting. The discontent over the seat shortage was driven home by MSF State secretary Noufal who protested by holding aloft a white t-shirt with the message ‘45,530 seats are Malabar’s right...Malabar is a part of Kerala.’

Mr. Noufal stressed that he was highlighting students’ problems in connection with Plus One admission. He was evicted from the hall where the meeting was under way. He continued his protest outside, following which the Cantonment police arrested him and removed him from the spot.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty alleged that the protest was a political stunt. Like last year, the government would provide opportunities for all students who had passed SSLC examinations and wanted to join Plus One to get admission, the Minister said.

The issue of Plus One seat shortage in Malabar has been simmering ever since the declaration of SSLC results. The seat shortage is said to be especially acute in Malappuram district. The government has announced marginal seat increase, but various forums are seeking additional batches, instead of increasing the number of seats in a batch in Malabar.

Meanwhile, the Minister informed the meeting that cleanliness day would be observed in schools on May 25. All organisations should become part of the cleanliness drive. School surroundings, classrooms, toilets, and other common spaces should all be cleaned. Pre-monsoon cleaning should also be done. With schools closed, there was a possibility that insects and reptiles had entered the premises. Such places should be closely inspected to ensure they were safe for students.