MSF protest for additional Plus One batches in Malappuram continues

The Muslim Students Federation (MSF) continued its agitation at the Education Regional Deputy Director’s (RDD) office here on Thursday in protest against the government’s refusal to sanction additional higher secondary batches in Malappuram district.

When the third round of Plus One seat allotment was over, more than 32,000 students who passed SSLC examination in the district were still to find a higher secondary seat. The MSF alleged that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government was neglecting Malappuram.

MSF workers led by district president Kabeer Muthuparamba and district general secretary V.A. Wahab gheraoed the RDD office here on Thursday. They accused the RDD of denying the rights of the students of Malappuram by providing wrong figures to Education Minister V. Sivankutty.

They said the Minister, upset about the student protest, had tried to portray the agitation as a “riot”. They warned that they would continue the agitation until a solution was found to the higher secondary seat shortage in Malappuram.

The police arrested and removed the protestors, who were later released on bail. Mr. Muthuparamba and Mr. Wahab said the LDF government had not sanctioned a single additional batch for Malappuram district. “The Minister [Mr. Sivankutty] too presented false figures in the Assembly,” they said.