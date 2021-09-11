MSF leader arrested, granted bail

Kozhikode

11 September 2021 18:58 IST

Police action on petition by Haritha

The Chemmangadu police on Friday arrested P.K. Navas, president of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF), on the charge of outraging the modesty of woman on a petition by the Haritha, the women’s student wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

Navas, who was summoned to the police station for questioning, was later granted bail.

According to the police, Navas was accused of using derogatory language against his women co-workers in the organisation. A case was registered after recording the statement of ten women representing the Haritha.

The complaint was first taken up by the Kerala Women’s Commission, which later handed over it to the city police for action. Though there were alleged attempts by some IUML functionaries to settle the case, the women’s group was firm on its petition and did not withdraw it.

According to the petitioners, Navas allegedly made indecent and sexually vulgar remarks against them at a meeting in July, 2021. They also complained that the MSF did not take the grievances seriously.

Meanwhile, MSF leaders claimed that the allegations were baseless. They said all legal support would be extended to their leader to fight the case. They also claimed that the Haritha had been officially recommended to be dissolved on noticing undisciplined functioning.