MSF alleges smear campaign in flag row

Muslim Students Federation (MSF) leaders have alleged that rival political party workers and students’ organisations are spearheading a smear campaign against their organisation, highlighting a ‘made-up incident’ in which 30 students of Silver Arts and Science College, Perambra, were booked.

The leaders claimed that the students were charged with holding a flag resembling a Pakistani national flag without proper inquiry.

The case was registered on Saturday solely on the basis of a propaganda by some vested interests, they said.

MSF State president Mishbah Keezhariyoor said the police should take action against those spreading fake information.

Hidden agenda

Students’ and political organisations should understand the hidden agenda behind the attempt, he said.

According to Mr. Keezhariyoor, the students had used only a big MSF flag last Thursday.

The stick to which the flag was fastened had broken and the image looked distorted.

This image was circulated as the Pakistani national flag, he claimed.

The MSF leaders said they would approach the Chief Minister explaining the reality and seeking action against those who distorted facts for their gains.

Such misinformation was being circulated widely on social media platforms creating misunderstandings across the country, they said.