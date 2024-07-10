MRS Attappady girls win many hearts

The tribal children of Model Residential School (MRS), Attappady, became the runner-up of the Subroto Cup district football tournament that concluded at Sreekrishnapuram on Sunday. The achievement of the Attappady tribal students in the Under-17 girls category has widely been lauded.

When the Attappady students defeated Cherpulassery sub district in penalties in the first match, they defeated the favourites Palakkad sub district by 2-1 in the semifinals. Although they conceded defeat to Kuzhalmannam sub district, the performance of the tribal girls became a subject of discussion among the children from across the district.

MRS Attappady has only tribal girls from different hamlets of the hilly backward region. The students were given training against many odds after the school timing. Their physical education teacher Sudha even sacrificed her holidays and leaves for team.

The football team was coached by Sibichan from Chemmannur. Realising the skills of the tribal girls, the school authorities decided to give them training in football. “They have the potential to go places. They are good. We should motivate them,” said Ms. Sudha.

