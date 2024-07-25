GIFT a SubscriptionGift
M.R. Raghava Warrier, C.L. Jose get Sahitya Akademi fellowships

Kerala Sahitya Akademi announces awards for 2023.  Kalpetta Narayanan wins the award for poetry.

Updated - July 25, 2024 07:57 pm IST

Published - July 25, 2024 07:56 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Historian and writer M.R. Raghava Warrier and playwright C.L. Jose have been selected for the fellowships of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi-2023. The fellowship contains a cash award of ₹50,000, a gold locket of two sovereigns, citation, certificate, and ‘ponnada.’

Veteran writers honoured for their overall contribution to the literary world are K.V. Kumaran; Prema Jayakumar; P.K. Gopi; Bakkalam Dhamodharan; M. Raghavan; and Rajan Thiruvoth. Writers above the age of 70 years were considered for these awards. The awards carry a cash prize of ₹30,000, citation, certificate and ponnada.

Kalpetta Narayanan won the Akademi award for poetry for his selected poems. Haritha Savithri secured award for her novel Zin. N. Rajan got award for the short story Udhaya Arts and Sports Club.

Other award winners are: Girish P.C. Palam – Drama (E for Oedipus); P. Pavithran – literary criticism (Bhoopadam Thalathirikkumbol); B. Rajeevan – scholarly literature (Indiaye Veendedukkal ); K. Venu – biography/ autobiography (Oranweshanathinte Kadha); Nandhini Menon – travelogue (Amcho Basthar); A.M. Sreedharan – translation (Kadhakadike); Gracy – children’s literature (Penkuttiyum Kootarum); Suneesh Varanad - humour (Varanadan Kadhakal). Awards carry a cash award of ₹25,000, citation, certificate and ‘ponnada.’

Winners of the endowment awards are: K.C. Narayanan (C.B. Kumar Award); K.N. Ganesh (K.R. Namboodiri Award); Ummul Fayisa (G.N. Pillai Award); Sunu A.V. (Geetha Hiranyan Award); Aadhi (Young Poet award); O.K. Santhosh (Prof. M. Achuthan Endowment Award); Praveen K.T. (Thunchan Memorial Essay Competition). No one was eligible for Vilasini Award.

