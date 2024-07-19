GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MPs to meet Union Minister against plan to bifurcate Palakkad Rail Division

Railway Ministry has asked the railway officials to prepare a report about the formation of the Mangaluru Railway Division by bifurcating the Palakkad division

Published - July 19, 2024 08:44 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

V.K. Sreekandan, MP of Palakkad, said here on Friday that he would resist the move to bifurcate the Palakkad Railway Division.

A team of MPs from Kerala would soon meet the Railway Minister to demand that the Palakkad Division should not be divided for the creation of a new division based in Mangaluru.

The Railway Ministry has asked the railway officials to prepare a report about the formation of the Mangaluru Railway Division by bifurcating the Palakkad division.

Mr. Sreekandan said here that opinions of the MPs from Kerala should be sought before the government took any decision on bifurcating the Palakkad division. A unilateral decision would not be allowed, he said.

