MPs seek Centre’s help in Sree Chitra issue

Members of Parliament from the State have put their collective might behind the issue of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) slashing the proportion of subsidised medical treatment for the poor and have brought the matter to the attention of Centre.

The issue was initially raised during the zero hour by Ramya Haridas, MP, earlier in the week. Now Shashi Tharoor and K. Muraleedharan, MPs from Thiruvananthapuram and Vadakara respectively, have sought the intervention of Harshvardhan, Union Minister in charge of Health, urging him to ensure that poor are not left in the lurch.

Subsidy capped at 30%

Dr. Tharoor pointed out that the SCTIMST governing body’s decision to make the assessment criteria for determining the BPL status of patients more stringent and to cap the subsidy offered to the BPL at 30% would adversely affect a large volume of poor patients who depend on this institute for critical medical care and drive them to seek alternatives in the private sector which they cannot afford.

He urged Dr. Harshvardhan to take remedial measures and allow more Central funds for SCTIMST in a time-bound manner so that the subsidies to the poor are not affected.

Need for proof

K. Muraleedharan, in his letter to Dr. Harshvardhan, pointed out that the institute was doing a disfavour to the poor by restricting the subsidies to the BPL category and further insisting on producing documentary evidence to meet seven out of nine-set criteria, for getting fully subsidised care.

He pointed out that the non-empanelment of SCTIMST in the new integrated health financing scheme of the State, Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhati (KASP), being implemented in the State in alignment with Ayushman Bharat-Prime Minister’s Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) since the past nine months, has only added to the woes of the poor.

The denial of treatment by the institute, despite the indigent having the KASP health insurance coverage, was causing serious financial distress to them, Mr. Muraleedharan said in his letter.

He urged Dr. Harshvardhan to direct SCTIMST to either offer medical services to the poor under AB-PMJAY or to revert to the old subsidy package that was being offered to the poor till the insurance scheme is implemented.