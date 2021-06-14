MPs, MLA stage protest against Lakshadweep Administrator at Kochi airport

Kochi

14 June 2021 10:41 IST

Praful K. Patel will leave for the islands from Kochi today

Hibi Eden and T.N. Prathapan, MPs, and Anwar Sadat, MLA, are among those waiting to meet Lakshadweep Administrator Praful K. Patel at the domestic terminal of the Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery to convey their protest against a series of measures initiated by the Administrator.

Mr. Patel is visiting Lakshadweep islands on Monday and the entire island residents are observing a Black Day in protest against his steps. The Black Day protest is being organised under the aegis of the Save Lakshadweep Forum.

Mr. Prathapan said that a group of protesters had gathered at the Nedumbassery airport. The MPs and MLA would try to meet Mr. Patel before he left for Lakshadweep. However, sources said that Mr. Patel was unlikely to meet the people’s representatives or the media as he might leave for the islands from the terminal itself.

Islanders’ objections

Several recent ‘reforms’ initiated by the Administrator have not found favour with the islanders. Ever since he took charge about five months ago, Mr. Patel has been taking various steps in ‘to improve the lives of the people and bring in development.’ The people, however, say that their lives and livelihood will be hit by these measures.

The new initiatives include sweeping changes on several issues including land rights. The island administration had also issued an order recently to depute ‘responsible’ government officials on board local fishing and other vessels to gather intelligence but the order was later withdrawn.

The islanders had also organised a 12-hunger strike recently from the confines of their homes because of the COVID-19 situation. The protest had seen people carrying placards that called for the withdrawal of Mr. Patel.