HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MPs, decision-makers can benefit from Ayurveda, says Dhankar

Vice-President says decision-makers who regularly go to Ayurvedic centres for treatment are better with their decision makings

December 01, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, inaugurating the fifth Global Ayurveda Festival here, said that Ayurveda can have a salubrious effect on the Members of Parliament and decision-makers in general.

Mr. Dhankhar said that he “personally entertained an opinion” that MPs, “if they regularly receive Ayurveda, their performance in Parliament will be optimal and the decision-making process will be more sublime.”

Later on in his speech, he noted; “I am told that decision-makers who regularly go to Ayurvedic centres for weekly or fortnightly treatment are better with their decision makings.”

According to Mr. Dhankhar, the greatest challenge that society faces is that “informed minds, knowledgeable minds” exploit ignorance of the people for their own gain in politics, society or business. “These tendencies will automatically get curbed, if we take recourse to Ayurvedic therapy as and when we have a challenge within the body,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.