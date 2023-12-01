MPs, decision-makers can benefit from Ayurveda, says Dhankar

December 01, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, inaugurating the fifth Global Ayurveda Festival here, said that Ayurveda can have a salubrious effect on the Members of Parliament and decision-makers in general.

Mr. Dhankhar said that he “personally entertained an opinion” that MPs, “if they regularly receive Ayurveda, their performance in Parliament will be optimal and the decision-making process will be more sublime.”

Later on in his speech, he noted; “I am told that decision-makers who regularly go to Ayurvedic centres for weekly or fortnightly treatment are better with their decision makings.”

According to Mr. Dhankhar, the greatest challenge that society faces is that “informed minds, knowledgeable minds” exploit ignorance of the people for their own gain in politics, society or business. “These tendencies will automatically get curbed, if we take recourse to Ayurvedic therapy as and when we have a challenge within the body,” he said.