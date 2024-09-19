Mpox genome sequence to be done to find virus strain

Minister for Health Veena George said here on Thursday that the Health department would conduct genome sequencing to find the genetic nature of the virus in the patient who tested positive for Mpox in the district.

A 38-year-old man who arrived from Dubai more than a week ago was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, with Mpox. His condition is stable.

Ms. George said that all preventive measures were taken against Nipah and Mpox as per the existing protocol.

The Minister said that the Mpox virus 2B strain has much less transmission capacity than the 1B strain found in Africa. “Finding the exact nature of the virus will help us take further preventive measures if needed,” she said.

The Health department has prepared a contact list of the Mpox patient with 23 persons on it. Those who travelled with the patient from Dubai were identified. Health officials said that there were 43 people on the travel contact list.

Ms. George said that everyone on the contact list of the Mpox patient were identified. “There is nothing to be worried about. People should take care to wear masks,” she said.

Ms. George also convened a meeting of people’s representatives in the district in view of the surfacing of one case each of Nipah and Mpox.

Minister for Sports V. Abdurahiman and Health department Additional Chief Secretary Rajan Namdev Khobragade joined the meeting through online mode. MLAs P.V. Anvar, A.P. Anil Kumar, P. Abdul Hameed, and U.A. Latheef, District Collector V.R. Vinod, Health department Director K.J. Reena, Perinthalmanna Subcollector Apurva Tripathi, district medical officer R. Renuka, Health deparment additional directors, National Health Mission district programme manager T.N. Anoop, Mampad grama panchayat president Srinivasan, Tiruvali grama panchayat president K. Ramankutty, Wandoor panchayat president Zeenath, and Edavanna panchayat president T. Abhilash were among those who attended the meeting.

