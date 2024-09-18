Mpox confirmed in Malappuram

The Health department confirmed the State’s first Mpox case in recent times when a 38-year-old man who came from Dubai was tested positive for the disease on Wednesday. Minister for Health Veena George has requested those coming from abroad with symptoms to seek treatment after getting in touch with the Health department.

The Health department has arranged treatment and isolation facility in 14 districts for Mpox. General Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram; District Hospital, Kollam; Taluk Headquarters Hospital, Thiruvalla; District Hospital, Thodupuzha; General Hospital, Pala; Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha; Government Medical College, Ernakulam; District Hospital, Aluva; District Hospital, Wadakkanchery; District Hospital, Palakkad; Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri; Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode; District Hospital, Mananthavady; Government Medical College, Kannur; and District Hospital, Kanhangad; are the hospitals where special nodal officers have been appointed to handle the suspected cases.

The condition of the Mpox patient under treatment at Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, was stable. Doctors said he was improving.

Asking the people to exercise caution, Ms. George said all government medical college hospitals in the State were equipped to handle any possible outbreak.

Surveillance against Mpox was strengthened in the Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode, and Kannur airports in the State after the Centre issued a set of guidelines in the wake of Mpox outbreaks in certain African countries. Those coming from African countries are being screened for Mpox. Passengers have been asked to report at the airport if they develop any symptoms.

The State Health department had issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) when Mpox was confirmed in Africa in 2022. The Minister said the government would ensure isolation, sample collection and treatment as per the SOP, and called upon government and private hospitals to strictly adhere to the protocol.

Mpox, formerly called monkey pox, was transmitted from animals to humans in its early phase. But now, it is being spread from human to human. Although not extremely dangerous, Mpox has certain similarities with the symptoms of small pox, a deadly disease eradicated in 1980s.

Unlike COVID-19 or H1N1, Mpox does not easily spread through the air. It can be transmitted if a person comes in close contact with the affected person either by touching or sharing the bed and dress or having sexual contact.

Fever, severe headache, backpain, muscle pain, lack of energy and swollen lymph nodes are some of the early symptoms of Mpox. Within a week after the patient develops fever, they get rashes and red marks on the body, mostly on the face and limbs.

Health officials said that Mpox would be transmitted to those who violate the contact restrictions with the affected person. District Medical Officer R. Renuka warned the health workers to exercise caution when dealing with suspected cases.

