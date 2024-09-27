Mpox confirmed in Kerala native who returned from UAE

A 29-year-old native of Ernakulam district in Kerala has been confirmed to have contracted Mpox infection, according to the Kerala Health department.

The man, who arrived from the UAE recently, was already admitted to a private hospital in Kochi with Mpox symptoms. He had taken adequate precautionary measures by isolating from his family after noticing the symptoms. Samples tested at the National Institute of Virology lab in Alappuzha confirmed the infection. The condition of the patient remained stable, according to the authorities.

The Health department said that isolation facilities have been arranged in all districts in Kerala and disease surveillance has been strengthened at airports for effective management of Mpox in the State. Testing facilities have been arranged in five State labs. Travellers from countries where Mpox has been reported should inform the health authorities if at all they develop symptoms. The government as well as private hospitals have been asked to be on alert and report to the department if people with symptoms suggestive of Mpox seek treatment.

Fever, intense headache, backpain, muscle pain and fatigue are the initial symptoms of Mpox. The most characteristic symptoms appear one week after the fever, when pus-filled vesicles and red rashes appear all over the body, especially the face, insides of the palms and feet, mouth and genitals.

Mpox spreads through very close contact or interaction with patients, skin-to-skin contact and sexual contact. Sharing of bed linen or articles used by patients such as mobile, clothes and glass/plate can also lead to the spread.