MPI’s poultry meat processing unit at a cost of ₹10 crore soon: Minister J. Chinchurani

Published - October 15, 2024 11:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister J. Chinchurani inaugurates the the ‘Meats and Bites’ franchise outlets of Meat Products of India in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Antony Raju, MLA, is seen.

Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister J. Chinchurani inaugurates the the ‘Meats and Bites’ franchise outlets of Meat Products of India in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Antony Raju, MLA, is seen. | Photo Credit: PRASANTH VEMBAYAM

The construction of a poultry processing unit and a dry rendering unit for waste management will begin soon under the supervision of Meat Products of India (MPI), Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister J. Chinchurani has said. The project worth ₹10 crore conceived as part of the Kerala Chicken project has also received an administrative sanction, the Minister said. She was speaking after the State-level inauguration of the ‘Meats and Bites’ franchise outlets of MPI at the Olympia Hall in Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium here on Tuesday.

“After the State government’s takeover of the MPI, which was initially incurring losses, the company is now going ahead with development-oriented projects. Starting franchises can ensure employment for many. The MPI has been distributing pure and rich meat and meat products to the people after scientific processing in a state-of-the-art system in compliance with food safety rules,” the Minister said. The Minister also said that there has been increasing acceptance for the MPI brand products among consumers.

The government aims to achieve self-sufficiency in milk, egg and meat production. “As part of this, 7,800 metric tonnes of meat is being produced through the plant built at Edayar at a cost of ₹32 crore. The plant in Eroor is producing four metric tonnes of value-added products per day,” the Minister said. The Minister also distributed the registration certificates to the franchise entrepreneurs on the occasion.

The ‘Meats and Bites’ outlets are being launched as part of a project to process and distribute MPI brand chilled and fresh meat, keeping in mind the desire and taste of consumers in addition to frozen meat products. In the first phase, as an entrepreneurial project, 250 franchise outlets are planned from Thiruvananthapuram to Thrissur.

The project will then be implemented in other districts. Around 30 MPI ‘Meats and Bites’ franchise outlets, which have already been registered and completed construction, will start functioning as part of the fourth 100-day action plan announced by the State government. Antony Raju, MLA, presided over the function.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.