MPI commissions new facilities

Swine slaughtering plant and waste treatment facility commissioned

The Meat Products of India (MPI) has commissioned a swine slaughtering plant and a waste treatment facility as part of its modernisation and expansion plans.

The commissioning of the new facilities comes on the heels of the public sector meat company’s turnover going up from about ₹16 crore during 2018-19 to more than ₹17 crore during 2019-20.

The new swine slaughtering plant will be able to process about 11 tonnes of meat a day through operations spread over two shifts, company sources said.

The company based at Koothattukulam has commissioned its waste treatment plant as part of the government policy of treating waste at source itself. The plant can handle about 11 tonnes of animal waste a day. The facility has been established with Italian technology and is one of biggest such facility in southern India.

The waste treatment facility will also generate bonemeal, tallow, which is used in the production of cosmetics and soap, and nitrogen fertilizer. Bird and animal feed are also products that will be produced at the new facility.

The company expects to improve its performance by raising enough funds to secure raw material. The government has provided guarantee for ₹15 crore for raw material supply and once the funds are available, the company will be able to streamline its performance and improve profitability.

The meat processing company has also been granted administrative sanction to establish a value addition plant at Eroor in Kollam at ₹13.50 crore. The administrative and factory blocks have been completed. A part of the raw material available at the Koothattukulam plant of the MPI will be processed for value-added products at the proposed plant. The plant is expected to be completed by February 2021.

The Kollam plant will be able to handle about two tonnes of value-added products per day and will provide employment to about 250 people, mostly women.