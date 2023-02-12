MPEDA to hold conference on export prospects

February 12, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) will hold a conference on the harmonisation of regulations for seafood among G20 countries in July.

MPEDA Chairman D.V. Swamy said a major objective of the conference was to make various stakeholders in India’s seafood industry aware of trade regulations and export prospects in European countries, which were the third largest importer of India’s marine products.

“We want to ramp up our presence in European markets by meeting the stringent international quality control protocols, offering product diversification through value addition, and ensuring the competitiveness of India’s marine products,” said Mr. Swamy.

The MPEDA will hold a shrimp conference to bring together stakeholders in the shrimp value chain from the G20 countries this year. A ‘Fish Food Festival’ will also be organised in New Delhi, inviting ambassadors from the top 20 markets of marine products, including G20 countries.

As part of its plans to boost European exports, the MPEDA had decided to hold an ‘International Buyer Seller Meet’ with particular emphasis on G20 countries during the India International Seafood Show (IISS) to be held from February 15 to 17 in Kolkata, he said.

He pointed out that during 2021-22, India exported 13,69,264 tonnes of marine products worth $7.76 billion (₹575.86 billion), registering an all-time high export by value. He added that the shrimp production had crossed 1 million MT, accounting for around a 21% share of the global shrimp trade. Frozen shrimp remained the major export item in quantity and value, accounting for a share of 53% in quantity and 75% of the total revenue.