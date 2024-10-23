MP writes to Collector over setting up of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Kottarakara

Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, has written to the Kollam District Collector requesting immediate steps to identify a temporary building for the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Kottarakara. This move follows the allotment of 5 acres of land for the school during the tenure of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, with the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan now preparing to begin the construction of the permanent building.

In his letter, the MP stressed the importance of ensuring that the school starts operations from next academic year in a temporary facility so that students in the region do not face any delays in accessing the quality education provided by the KV system. He further highlighted the significance of this initiative for Kottarakara, which is known as an important educational and cultural hub in Kerala.

“The establishment of a Kendriya Vidyalaya in this region will greatly contribute to enhancing its educational landscape, offering excellent opportunities for students and parents,” said the MP.

