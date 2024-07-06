MP writes to CM demanding four new police stations in Kollam Rural   

Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanding measures to address the staff shortage and increasing workload of police officers in Kollam district.

Mr. Suresh pointed out that though the Kollam police district has been divided into Kollam City and Kollam Rural, the district is experiencing a huge manpower shortage due to non-allocation of sufficient staff. “After the formation of the rural police district, the required strength of 100 police officers was not allocated in the control room. Lack of adequate police stations in the rural police district is also adding to the workload of the officers,” he said.

The MP demanded the formation of four new police stations in Kollam Rural. He observed that the deployment of cops to other districts is aggravating the issue. He added that new stations should be established at Valakam, Kulakada, Mynagapally and Pattazhy.

