ADVERTISEMENT

MP writes to CM demanding four new police stations in Kollam Rural   

Published - July 06, 2024 07:40 pm IST - KOLLAM

New stations should be established at Valakam, Kulakada, Mynagapally, and Pattazhy, says Kodikunnil Suresh

The Hindu Bureau

Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanding measures to address the staff shortage and increasing workload of police officers in Kollam district.

Mr. Suresh pointed out that though the Kollam police district has been divided into Kollam City and Kollam Rural, the district is experiencing a huge manpower shortage due to non-allocation of sufficient staff. “After the formation of the rural police district, the required strength of 100 police officers was not allocated in the control room. Lack of adequate police stations in the rural police district is also adding to the workload of the officers,” he said.

The MP demanded the formation of four new police stations in Kollam Rural. He observed that the deployment of cops to other districts is aggravating the issue. He added that new stations should be established at Valakam, Kulakada, Mynagapally and Pattazhy.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US