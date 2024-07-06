GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MP writes to CM demanding four new police stations in Kollam Rural   

New stations should be established at Valakam, Kulakada, Mynagapally, and Pattazhy, says Kodikunnil Suresh

Published - July 06, 2024 07:40 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanding measures to address the staff shortage and increasing workload of police officers in Kollam district.

Mr. Suresh pointed out that though the Kollam police district has been divided into Kollam City and Kollam Rural, the district is experiencing a huge manpower shortage due to non-allocation of sufficient staff. “After the formation of the rural police district, the required strength of 100 police officers was not allocated in the control room. Lack of adequate police stations in the rural police district is also adding to the workload of the officers,” he said.

The MP demanded the formation of four new police stations in Kollam Rural. He observed that the deployment of cops to other districts is aggravating the issue. He added that new stations should be established at Valakam, Kulakada, Mynagapally and Pattazhy.  

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.