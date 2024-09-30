ADVERTISEMENT

MP to hold ‘Janasadas’ at railway stations

Published - September 30, 2024 07:26 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

To assess the development activities at railway stations and address passenger complaints and suggestions, Kottayam MP, K. Francis George will be hosting a series of people’s councils titled `Janasadas’ at various railway stations within his constituency. The event will kick off on Tuesday at 9.30 a.m. at the Chingavanom station, followed by another session at the Kumaranallur station at 11.30 a.m. Subsequent councils will be held at the Kanjiramattam, Mulanthuruthy, and Chottanikkara stations at 1.30 p.m., 2.30 p.m., and 3.30 p.m. respectively. The sessions will resume the next day at 4 p.m. at the Kurupanthara station, followed by the Kaduthuruthy and Vaikom Road stations. Elected representatives and railway officials will also be in attendance.

