MP to help poor patients get medicines

With many poor patients finding it difficult to get life-saving drugs during the lockdown, T.N. Prathapan, MP, has launched a project named Athijeevanam at his office at Ayyanthole here to distribute medicines free of cost.

Medicines will be delivered at the doorstep of people below the poverty line if they contact the MP office with their medical prescription. The facility will continue till May 3. The project has been implemented with the support of the State committee of the All Kerala Chemists and Druggists Association.

People with yellow or pink ration cards may send their medical prescription, along with a copy of their ration cards and contact number, through WhatsApp to C.C. Sreekumar (94476 70210), Ravi Jose Thanikkal (94961 23476) and K.K. Sanil Kumar (98470 13968).

The services of police officers, fire and rescue personnel, social workers and volunteers will be made use of to deliver medicines. Preference will be given to patients suffering from cancer, heart, kidney and liver diseases.