ADVERTISEMENT

MP stages hunger strike seeking procurement price for farmers

June 03, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

UDF convener M.M. Hassan inaugurating a hunger strike staged by Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, in front of the Kuttanad taluk office on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, on Saturday, staged a one-day hunger strike in front of the Kuttanad taluk office in protest against the inordinate delay on the part State government in disbursing paddy procurement price to farmers. The strike was inaugurated by United Democratic Front (UDF) convener M.M. Hassan. UDF leaders and people’s representatives also joined the strike. The leaders alleged that the government, Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco), and public sector banks were mocking farmers by delaying the disbursal of procurement price. The government has pushed farmers in Alappuzha, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta into a debt trap and thousands of them are facing property attachment threat from lenders, the leaders said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US