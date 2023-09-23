MP seeks Railway Minister’s intervention against closure of roads

September 23, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Taking note of the attempts by Railways to close down a couple of bypass roads in Kottayam town as part of railway development, Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, has approached Union Minister for Railway Ashwani Vaishnav to resolve the issue.

In a petition to the Minister, Mr. Chazhikadan demanded that the decision of the railway authorities to shut the railway station-Goods Shed Road be withdrawn. He also demanded that the railway station-Mother Theresa Road be urgently rebuilt ahead of the Sabarimala pilgrimage season.

A letter citing these demands was submitted to the chairperson of the Railway Board as well, he said. According to the MP, the Goods Shed Road is the only way out for the people living between the railway yard and Meenachil River. It accommodates nine bylanes, and offers access to several government offices. It also serves as a link road between Nagampadom and Kanjikuzhi.

Mr. Chazhikadan said the Union Minister promised to consider his demands favourably and directed the executive director, Public Grievances, in his office to take further action.

The Goods Shed Road and Mother Theresa Road, which are connected with the Mullankuzhy bridge near the Kottayam railwaystation are the two important links that connect the MC Road at Nagampadom with the National Highway 183 at Kanjikuzhi. However, traffic along these two roads was cut off around one-and-half-years ago in view of the development works initiated by Railways, including track doubling work, along the Ernakulam–Kayamkulam stretch.