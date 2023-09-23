HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

MP seeks Railway Minister’s intervention against closure of roads

Railways are trying to close down a couple of bypass roads in Kottayam town as part of railway development

September 23, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Taking note of the attempts by Railways to close down a couple of bypass roads in Kottayam town as part of railway development, Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, has approached Union Minister for Railway Ashwani Vaishnav to resolve the issue.

In a petition to the Minister, Mr. Chazhikadan demanded that the decision of the railway authorities to shut the railway station-Goods Shed Road be withdrawn. He also demanded that the railway station-Mother Theresa Road be urgently rebuilt ahead of the Sabarimala pilgrimage season.

A letter citing these demands was submitted to the chairperson of the Railway Board as well, he said. According to the MP, the Goods Shed Road is the only way out for the people living between the railway yard and Meenachil River. It accommodates nine bylanes, and offers access to several government offices. It also serves as a link road between Nagampadom and Kanjikuzhi.

Mr. Chazhikadan said the Union Minister promised to consider his demands favourably and directed the executive director, Public Grievances, in his office to take further action.

The Goods Shed Road and Mother Theresa Road, which are connected with the Mullankuzhy bridge near the Kottayam railwaystation are the two important links that connect the MC Road at Nagampadom with the National Highway 183 at Kanjikuzhi. However, traffic along these two roads was cut off around one-and-half-years ago in view of the development works initiated by Railways, including track doubling work, along the Ernakulam–Kayamkulam stretch.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.