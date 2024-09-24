MP seeks MEMU service to reduce congestion in trains

Close on the heels of two women passengers in Venad Express fainting on Monday morning, reportedly due to suffocation caused by overcrowding, Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, and Member, Standing Committee on Railways, has in a letter addressed to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw demanded the introduction of a MEMU train service between Punalur and Ernakulam to bring down congestion in the train and also in Palaruvi Express (during the 90-minute gap in between the two trains).

The MEMU service which was under consideration for some time in the corridor must be fast-tracked, so that it would help distribute passenger load effectively and lessen the strain on passengers. This apart, the Railways must take steps to enhance the passenger capacity of both Venad Express and Palaruvi Express and streamline their schedules to prevent incidents like passengers fainting in them. A new MEMU service and augmenting of passenger capacity of the two trains must be considered with urgency, he said in the letter.

Mr. Suresh further sought steps to lessen congestion in trains in the Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur corridor and measures to ensure a comfortable ride. “After discussing the matter with the Chief Passenger Transport Manager of the Southern Railway, I was assured that an investigation would be conducted to address the issue of overcrowding on an urgent basis. However, I believe that more substantial and long-term solutions are needed to ensure the safety and comfort of passengers in the busy corridor,” he said.

Hundreds of train passengers wearing black badges had organised a protest demonstration at the Ernakulam Town railway station a month ago, decrying the inadequate number of trains on the Kollam-Kottayam-Ernakulam route, after three passengers fainted on a single day in crowded commuter trains operating in the route. They also demanded steps to increase the number of general coaches in various trains that operated on the route.

The highlight of their demands was the introduction of a MEMU or passenger train on the Kollam-Kottayam-Ernakulam route during the 90-minute gap between Palaruvi Express and Venad Express. Railway sources said a MEMU train had not been mulled so far in the corridor, mainly due to non-availability of vacant platforms during peak hours at the Ernakulam Junction railway station.

