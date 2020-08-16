MP rubbishes EICL claim

N.K. Premachandran, MP, has rubbished the claim by the management of English Indian Clays Ltd. (EICL) that raw- material shortage had forced it to suspend operations at its Kochuveli and Thonnackal units.
“This is nothing but a ploy to avoid the payment of bonus and revised pay to the employees,” Mr. Premachandran, who is also president of the English Indian Clay Factory Employees’ Union, said in a statement.
The management had issued the closure notice on July 15, 2019, though it still had enough raw material — China clay — in stock.
It was astonishing that EICL exhausted the stock precisely on the eve of the day scheduled for the payment of bonus, Mr. Premachandran said.
He alleged that the management and certain approved EICL trade unions were cheating the employees. The management should reopen EICL and pay the bonus and the revised pay, Mr. Premachandran added. EICL had halted operations on August 10, triggering protests from the employees.
Govt. intervention sought
Trade unions at EICL have demanded the urgent intervention of Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan and Labour Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan to reopen EICL. The government should take practical steps to protect the industry and the employees, CITU, INTUC, and BMS at EICL said in a joint statement. As many as 1,500 families were dependent on the company for their livelihood, the unions said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath