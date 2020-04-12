MP petitions rights panel

India should urgently send medical teams to GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries to support Indians who are struggling to get medical aid there, T.N. Prathapan, MP, has said.

In his petition to the National Human Rights Commission, he urged the panel to ask the Union government to send medical teams with immediate effect to GCC countries. Indian embassies and consulates should be given directions to make arrangements for isolation of COVID-19 patients in Indian schools and institutions run by Indian entrepreneurs, he said.

If there are pregnant women, senior citizens or those suffering from other diseases among COVID-19 patients, they should be given special care and treatment. Immediate steps should be taken to bring them home in chartered flights, said Mr. Prathapan.

While India gave permission to other countries to take their citizens back, India should not forget its own citizens, he said.