MP, MLA to observe protest on August 21 in Thrissur

T.N. Prathapan MP and Anil Akkara MLA will observe a day-night stir on August 21 in protest against the delay in opening the new bridge at Puzhakkal.

The protest is against Public Works Department’s apathy in delaying the inauguration of the bridge.

Technical clearance

Though it was planned to open the bridge, which is almost completed, temporarily for small vehicles, Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran announced on Friday that traffic would be allowed only after completing the works of the approach road and after getting technical clearance. The new bridge, constructed parallel to the existing one on the Thrissur-Kuttippuram State Highway, will ease the severe traffic problems on the route.

Puzhakkal is witnessing heavy traffic jam almost everyday.

The MP and MLA visited the bridge on Saturday. If the bridge is not opened before September 2, they have threatened to start indefinite strike.