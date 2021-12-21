MP, MLA decry exclusion from CUK event

Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan and Uduma MLA C.H. Kunhambu have expressed their displeasure over their exclusion from the convocation ceremony held at the Central University of Kerala (CUK) at which President Ram Nath Kovind was the chief guest on Tuesday.

Expressing his discontent on Facebook, Mr. Unnithan alleged that it had turned out to be a completely saffronised programme involving only BJP leaders.

This was objectionable and completely undemocratic. University officials had also insulted the President by this. This extraordinary move by the Central University of Kerala was the latest example of how saffron culture had infiltrated the higher education sector in the country, he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kunhambu wrote a letter to the Vice-Chancellor of the CUK expressing his dissatisfaction.

Citing that he was the MLA of the area where the university was located, he expressed his displeasure being excluded from the ceremony.

Mr. Kunhambu said that this was a continuation of the bad attitude adopted by the Central University authorities for some time. People’s representatives were important in Indian democracy. Democratic values were being abandoned and blind political allegiance was being expressed, he said.

Meanwhile, the university clarified that invitations had been sent to the offices of the MP and MLA as they were unavailable in the district.

Journalists too protested against exclusion of some of them from the event in the name of accreditation.