Margareeta, a novel by M.P. Lipin Raj, has been selected for this year’s Nooranad Haneef Novel Puraskaram. The award, which carries a purse of ₹25,052, a citation and a statuette, will be handed over by writer N.S. Madhavan at a function to be held at the Kollam Public Library on August 5. The work has been selected by a three-member jury including George Onakkoor, M.G.K. Nair and Chavara K.S. Pillai.