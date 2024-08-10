MP Kodikunnil Suresh visits Union Railway Minister to discuss the needs of Kerala

Mavelikara MP Kodikunnil Suresh on Saturday visited Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnawto discuss the neglect of Kerala in the Railway Budget and other needs of the State.

The MP said that though construction works are going on in major stations across Kerala under the Amrit Bharat scheme, the progress is very slow causing difficulty to the passengers.

Upgradation of stations

“Development activities in Chengannur, the gateway to Sabarimala, and Ernakulam, the commercial capital of Kerala, should be accelerated. The development works in Chengannur needs to be completed urgently at least before the next Mandalam season. Along with the currently selected stations, the Amrit Bharat scheme should be extended to other railway stations in Kerala, including Kottarakara and Sasthamcotta, in the next phase,” said Mr. Suresh, who also demanded that Kura, Munroe Thuruthu, and Cheriyanad stations should be upgraded as crossing stations.

The MP also told the Minister that the condition of coaches in several trains operating in the State are deplorable. He pointed out that trains including Jan Shatabdi, which are used by most people on a daily basis, have very bad compartments. “Most of the passenger trains have compartments that are more than ten years old, so new coaches should be allowed. Finding a permanent solution to the travel crisis, especially in Malabar area is essential. More express trains and passenger trains between Coimbatore and Mangalore are needed to solve the travel woes in Malabar. In this year’s Railway Budget, a nominal amount has been allocated for the doubling of tracks in Kerala. This is inadequate in the current situation. So this amount needs to be increased,” said the MP.

Apart from the restoration of services cancelled during the pandemic, he also requested the Union Minister to ensure facilities for waste management, functional ATMs, sheltered parking, seating for passengers, display boards, and drinking water in all stations.