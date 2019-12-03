MP flays Centre’s decision to abandon Coast Guard Academy

K. Sudhakaran, MP, has said that the Union government’s decision to abandon the Coast Guard Academy project at Azheekal laid bare its attitude towards Kerala.

The State should unite against the Centre’s decision to abandon the project which had a significant impact on the development of the district, Mr. Sudhakaran said in a statement.

He added that the decision was taken owing to lack of permission from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change as the project fell within the Coastal Regulation Zone. “The irresponsible move of the government comes after ₹65 crore was spent on the project,” he added.

“The Narendra Modi government is adopting a pessimistic approach and pulling out projects that were launched for the development of the State. The Centre’s decision has cast a shadow over the development dreams of the people of Kerala,” he pointed out.

There was also an attempt to shift the project to Baikampady near Mangaluru. The Coast Guard project was approved by the Union Cabinet after the United Progressive Alliance government conducted all necessary inspections in 2009, Mr. Sudhakaran said.

He added that he would strongly protest against the decision with all possible means.