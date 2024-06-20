MP flags omission of rubber from support price hike

The exemption of natural rubber from the recent increase in the support price for agricultural crops is completely unacceptable, stated Francis George, MP.

In a statement, the MP noted that though the Union government recently raised the support price for 14 crops, the struggling rubber sector was left out. “Rubber farmers often miss out on financial support because rubber is not classified as an agricultural product. Rubber is a strategic crop that contributes significantly to the country’s economy. The policy of not recognising rubber growers as farmers is unacceptable,” he said.

There will be a strong push in the Lok Sabha to include rubber on the list of agricultural crops. The gravity of the issue will be highlighted to the Union government. During the debate on the motion of thanks for the President’s speech at the maiden session of Parliament, this issue will be prominently raised. “Efforts will be intensified to ensure rubber is included in the list of agricultural crops,” he added.

