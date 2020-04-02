Kerala

MP distributes masks to Asha workers

V.K. Sreekandan, MP, distributed 6,000 medical masks to 2,700 Asha workers in the district by spending his one month’s salary. Mr. Sreekandan said he had responded to calls from Asha volunteers considering the work they do in the time of COVID-19 pandemic. National Health Mission district programme manager Rachana Chidambaram gave away the masks on Thursday.

