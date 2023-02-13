ADVERTISEMENT

MP demands steps to speed up Sabari rail project

February 13, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Urging the Union government to review its earlier decision to put the Sabari rail project on hold, Lok Sabha member Hibi Eden on Monday demanded immediate approval of the revised estimate of the Angamali-Erumely rail line project.

Speaking at the Lok Sabha during the zero hour, Mr.Eden noted that the revised estimate of the project (₹3,727.56 crore) was a pre-condition to ensure utilisation of the initial budgetary allocation of ₹100 crore. As a project of national importance, Sabari Railway should be included in the PM Gati Shakti programme, he added.

He also demanded clarification on the how the government intended to implement the project. Noting that the Railways had earlier assigned K-Rail to prepare the revised estimate for the project and that half the project cost is met by the State government, he also demanded immediate selection of the agency for project implementation.

Among the other key demands raised by the MP included extension of the rail line from Erumely to Thiruvananthapuram via Punalur and allotment of a matching grant of ₹100 crore from the State government towards the project and measures to speed up land acquisition for the project.

