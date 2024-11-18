ADVERTISEMENT

MP calls for urgent measures to prevent bund breaches in Kuttanad

Published - November 18, 2024 07:57 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, has urged authorities to initiate immediate action to prevent breaches in outerbunds of paddy fields in Kuttanad due to tidal surges.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mavelikara MP, during discussions with Alappuzha District Collector Alex Varghese on Monday, stressed the need to regulate water levels in the Kuttanad and Upper Kuttanad regions by systematically operating the shutters of the Thanneermukkom bund.“

Flooding of both harvest-ready and newly sown fields poses a significant crisis to farmers and urgent steps are needed to address their concerns, Mr. Suresh said.

Highlighting the importance of closing the shutters of the Thanneermukkom Bund during tidal surges and reopening them during low tides, the MP emphasised the need for efficient water management in the region.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Suresh said that he would raise the issue in Parliament.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US