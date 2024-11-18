 />
MP calls for urgent measures to prevent bund breaches in Kuttanad

Published - November 18, 2024 07:57 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, has urged authorities to initiate immediate action to prevent breaches in outerbunds of paddy fields in Kuttanad due to tidal surges.

The Mavelikara MP, during discussions with Alappuzha District Collector Alex Varghese on Monday, stressed the need to regulate water levels in the Kuttanad and Upper Kuttanad regions by systematically operating the shutters of the Thanneermukkom bund.“

Flooding of both harvest-ready and newly sown fields poses a significant crisis to farmers and urgent steps are needed to address their concerns, Mr. Suresh said.

Highlighting the importance of closing the shutters of the Thanneermukkom Bund during tidal surges and reopening them during low tides, the MP emphasised the need for efficient water management in the region.

Mr. Suresh said that he would raise the issue in Parliament.

