MP calls for enhancing amenities at Kannur station

K. Sudhakaran, MP, has demanded that the Railway authorities enhance passenger amenities and railway infrastructure here.

In a memorandum submitted to Southern Railway General Manager Rahul Jain, Mr. Sudhakaran called for improvement of amenities at the railway station here, extension of existing train services, provision of new trains and sanctioning of a pit line and launch of a new Azhikkal-Kannur-Airport railway line. He said that two more escalators and elevators should be installed at the Kannur railway station in addition to the two existing ones.

A pit line was a long-standing demand of the people here, the memorandum said, adding that it was an essential requirement for the maintenance of coaches of long-distance trains. He also called for making proper parking arrangements at the eastern side of the railway station. An additional ticketing facility for senior and specially-abled people should be provided at all ticket counters, both at the western and eastern sides of the station, the memorandum said.

The MP also called on the Railway authorities to introduce rest rooms on platform 2, washable aprons on tracks 1, 2 and 3, filling vacancies of staff at ticket counters, facility to book wheelchair and porter services, sanitary pad dispenser and incinerator at the ladies’ rest rooms, reinstatement of the pre-paid autorikshaw counter, computerised announcement system and installation of CCTV cameras on the station premises.