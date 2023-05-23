ADVERTISEMENT

MP calls for eco-tourism project to ensure protection of mangroves

May 23, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A.M. Ariff, MP, here on Tuesday called for implementation of an ecotourism project to ensure protection of mangroves.

Inaugurating a two-day workshop on the conservation of mangroves, organised by the Forest and Wildlife department at Alappuzha, he said the implementation of ecotourism projects connected with mangroves would bring in additional income to the local community while also ensuring coastal protection.

P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, presided over the function. Principal Chief Conservator of Forest D. Jayaprasad also spoke.

