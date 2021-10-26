MP booked for remarks against Mayor

‘No decision on recording his arrest’

The Thiruvananthapuram City police on Tuesday registered a case against K. Muraleedharan, MP, for his alleged defamatory comments against Mayor Arya Rajendran during a demonstration against the tax fraud in the city Corporation.

The Museum police booked the MP who is also the chairman of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee’s campaign committee under Section 354A (outraging the modesty of woman) and Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code. Notwithstanding the Mayor’s demand to invoke stringent provisions, the Congress leader has been charged under bailable sections.

The case was registered after the police examined the legal aspects of the issue, officials said, adding that no decision had been made on recording his arrest.

Expresses regret

Facing heat over his contentious remarks, Mr. Muraleedharan expressed regret “if my statement had caused her mental trauma.”

He, however, added that the Mayor lacked maturity and that he stood by what he said in that regard.

Speaking to media persons later in the day, Ms. Rajendran retorted by saying: “I have not entrusted anyone to gauge my maturity. My actions alone can determine my maturity.”