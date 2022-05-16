MP alleges move to turn campuses apolitical

State-level conference of Kerala Principals’ Council held

Kozhikode

Abdussamad Samadani, MP, has urged college principals to intervene to put an end to the alleged efforts by some sections to turn our campuses into apolitical and anarchic places.

Opening a State-level conference of Kerala Principals’ Council, an organisation of principals of aided colleges, at Farook College on Monday, he said that college campuses were found to be effectively resisting the challenges posed by communal and fascist forces. However, some organisations were trying to push students into apolitical mindset and engage them in anarchic activities.

The principals should try to check this trend and take steps to retain the secular, political-friendly fabric of our campuses, Mr. Samadani said. The principals should also be prepared to face the challenges in the higher education sector, he said. The conference will conclude on Tuesday.