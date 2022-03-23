Moyan school teachers, parents worried about today’s farewell

Police have imposed several restrictions on a directive by District Judge Kalam Pasha

Teachers, students and parents of Government Moyan LP School in the town are apprehensive about a farewell programme they are offering to the school headmistress on the school compound on Thursday evening with the police imposing several restrictions on the basis of a directive by District Judge Kalam Pasha, who resides in an adjoining compound.

Mr. Pasha had stopped a Mohiniyattam show by dancer Neena Prasad at the school compound on Saturday last, triggering a wave of protests from various quarters. The judge’s action was condemned as an infringement on the people’s freedom of expression and stifling of cultural freedom.

The police imposed tighter restrictions on the school authorities conducting the farewell function on Thursday evening. Following Saturday’s incident, everyone, including the police, is on tenterhooks.

“We have planned a grand function to bid adieu to our headmistress Maniyamma and senior teacher Jayaprakash on Thursday evening. We don’t know what will happen tomorrow,” said R. Udayakumar, president of the school PTA.

Shafi Parambil, MLA, is to inaugurate the function, and District Collector Mrunmai Joshi is to be the chief guest. Several educational officers are to attend the programme in which Tholpavakkoothu exponent Ramachandra Pulavar will present a show. A folk song programme has also been arranged.

The police have threatened the school authorities to take action against them if the programme goes beyond 9 p.m. The police also insisted that only two public address sound boxes could be used for the programme.

School authorities said that with just two sound boxes, no cultural show could be enjoyed in open air. According to Mr. Pulavar, at least 10,000 watts of power will be needed for a decent Tholpavakkoothu performance in an open air stage.

“These restrictions are really worrying us,” said Mr. Udayakumar. “We are waiting with our fingers crossed.”

Government Moyan LP School has long been used for various cultural and public programmes. “As a government institution, our ground with a permanent stage is one of the most suitable places in Palakkad town for cultural evenings. And we have been getting a revenue from such shows,” said Mr. Udayakumar.

The police had denied permission for a few other programmes at the school in recent days. Although dozens of evening programmes were held on the school campus before and a few other judicial and police officers were living next to the compound, police sources said that restrictions were being imposed since Mr. Pasha moved his quarters.

Police sources said the DySP concerned would call the judge’s office for instructions before granting permission for any requests for programmes to be held at the school compound. “This time the permission was granted with restrictions because it is the school’s own programme,” said a police officer requesting anonymity. He said they had little choice as a judge was at the other end.