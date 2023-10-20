Moyan school students donate smartphone

October 20, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The students of Government Moyan Model Girls Higher Secondary School here offered a mobile phone to a visually impaired student of NSS College, Nenmara. The school’s National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers bought the smartphone through an hour-long fund raising challenge and a food festival.

Higher secondary teacher Chandramohan, who is the district head of an association for the visually challenged, was felicitated at a function held here on Thursday. An exhibition of instruments used by the visually challenged people was conducted as part of the function.

School Principal U.K. Lata, NSS programme officer M. Reshma, and teachers Abdul Razak and Biju spoke.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.