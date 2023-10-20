HamberMenu
Moyan school students donate smartphone

October 20, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The students of Government Moyan Model Girls Higher Secondary School here offered a mobile phone to a visually impaired student of NSS College, Nenmara. The school’s National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers bought the smartphone through an hour-long fund raising challenge and a food festival.

Higher secondary teacher Chandramohan, who is the district head of an association for the visually challenged, was felicitated at a function held here on Thursday. An exhibition of instruments used by the visually challenged people was conducted as part of the function.

School Principal U.K. Lata, NSS programme officer M. Reshma, and teachers Abdul Razak and Biju spoke.

