Moving car gutted in fire

Updated - September 14, 2024 09:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A driver escaped unhurt when his car caught fire at Kazhakuttam on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on the service road of NH-66 bypass, near the Kazhakuttam police station. The premium car was gutted in the fire that was witnessed by several passersby and motorists on the busy eve of Thiruvonam.

According to the police, Alan, a native of Kaniyapuram, was able to exit the car upon noticing smoke emanating from the vehicle. The fire was extinguished by fire force personnel within around half-an-hour. The reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

