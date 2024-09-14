GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Moving car gutted in fire

Updated - September 14, 2024 09:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A driver escaped unhurt when his car caught fire at Kazhakuttam on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on the service road of NH-66 bypass, near the Kazhakuttam police station. The premium car was gutted in the fire that was witnessed by several passersby and motorists on the busy eve of Thiruvonam.

According to the police, Alan, a native of Kaniyapuram, was able to exit the car upon noticing smoke emanating from the vehicle. The fire was extinguished by fire force personnel within around half-an-hour. The reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Published - September 14, 2024 09:54 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.